2022 Class Florida Boxing Hall of Fame

Fighters: Al Cole, Fres Oquendo, David Tua, Shannon Briggs, Keith Mullings Sr., David Armstrong, Randall Bailey, Cory Spinks Trainers: Gus Curren, Tito Tiburon Ocasio, Armando Wiz Fernandez Promoter: Richard Dobal Participants: Phil Alessi Jr., Richard Fabian, Jerry Reyes, Joey Orduna, Steve Harris Officials: Dennis DeBon, Dr. Ramon Garcia-Septien Media: Claudia Trejos Achievement Awards: Chris Young, Vernon Ansell, Russell Ansell Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award: Tim Shipman

