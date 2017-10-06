World-Rated Tibo Monabesa wins by KO

By Jeff Pamungkas

World rated Indonesian jr flyweight contender Tibo Monabesa (WBA#2 and WBC# 11) moved to 16-0-2, 8 KOs after successfully knocking out Geboi Mansayao of the Philippines with a vicious left uppercut to the body in the second round of the scheduled 10 rounder at the Breeze, South Tangerang City in Indonesia on Saturday night.

“I have decided that Monabesa should have stepped higher. He is ready to challenge the WBC champion Ken Shiro or WBA champion Ryoichi Taguchi,” said Armin Tan, who act as Monabesa’s promoter, manager and coach all at once.

On the main card, Indonesia’s popular boxer Defry Palulu (19-2-1, 12 KOs) successfully grabbed the vacant super featherweight WBC Asian Boxing Council by defeating another popular Indonesian Isack Junior (25-8-2, 8 KOs) with a split decision in a stunning 12 rounds of southpaw vs. southpaw action.

In another bout, Monabesa’s stable mate John “the Fox” Ruba (15-3-1, 8 KOs) also grabbed the WBC Asian Boxing Council title in the super lightweight divison by defeating another Filipino boxer Joffrey Garcia (5-7-4, 4 KOs) via TKO in round 8. Garcia finally said “no mas” after receiving much punishment from Ruba from the first round on.

Another home’s hero Sammy “Hagler” Tehuayo (21-43, 2 KOs) won the vacant UBO Asia Pacific by defeating Thailand former world contender Kachonsak Pothong by TKO in round 4.



Photo: Tibo Monabesa (left, wth black shirt) and Defry Palulu