WBSS: Eubank score spectacular KO

Super middleweight Chris “Next Gen” Eubank Jr. (26-1, 20 KOs) scored a brutal third round KO over previously unbeaten Avni “Mr. Robot” Yildirim (16-1, 10 KOs) in a sensational World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament quarterfinal on Saturday night at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

The bout ended with Eubank leveling Yildirim with a crushing left hook after a vicious exchange of punches between the fighters. The bout was immediately waved off even though Yildirim seemed to be getting up.