WBO names Crawford super champion

The WBO has resolved to award jr welterweight world champion Terence Crawford the designation of WBO Super Champion. This honor is awarded to WBO champions who have attained “preeminent status” to acknowledge their accomplishment and to provide scheduling flexibility with respect to mandatories.

PROCLAMATION to DESIGNATE TERENCE CRAWFORD

as WORLD BOXING ORGANIZATION SUPER CHAMPION

LET ALL TAKE NOTICE, that the Executive Board of the World Boxing Organization, pursuant to the recommendation of the WBO World Championship Committee, resolves as follows:

WHEREAS, the Constitution of the World Boxing Organization provides that it is the objective of the World Boxing Organization to promote the development of Professional Boxing throughout the world; and

WHEREAS, the objectives, purposes and duties of the World Boxing Organization include the promulgation and administration of its World Championship Regulations; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Constitution, the World Championship Committee has been established and the World Championship Regulations have been promulgated; and

WHEREAS, the World Boxing Organization Regulations of World Championship Contests provide that the regulations are intended to reconcile the interest of all necessary elements of World Championship Boxing in a manner that is in the best interests of the sport; and

WHEREAS, the World Boxing Organization recognizes that the World Championship has been established as the highest objective in professional boxing as a trust for the use and benefit of all boxers and boxing fans, who through the contribution of their time, effort, risks and resources sustain the existence of the profession, and accordingly the World Boxing Organization encourages each World Champion to be an example of the highest ideals and spirit of sportsmanship.

WHEREAS, the World Championship Regulations recognize that it is the policy of the World Boxing Organization to encourage its championships to pursue recognize status as undisputed World Champions and to unify the championships of the four major world sanctioning organizations, the WBO, the WBA, the WBC and the IBF, and the WBO recognizes that a World Champion who has achieved pre-eminent status may require and be entitled to additional scheduling flexibility to achieve his place in boxing history and for the good of the sport; and

WHEREAS, the World Championship Regulations provide that a World Champion with an exemplary amateur record, who has defended his title against opponents of high recognition and high skill, and who has unified the championship of more than one of the four major sanctioning bodies shall be considered for Super Champion status; and

WHEREAS, TERENCE CRAWFORD had an exemplary amateur career with victories over future world champions Danny Garcia, ‘Mikey’ Garcia and Diego Magdaleno. TERENCE CRAWFORD won gold medals at three national amateur tournaments in 2006-7.; and

WHEREAS, TERENCE CRAWFORD has Professional victories over two Olympic Gold Medalists, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Felix Diaz ; and

WHEREAS, in 2013 TERENCE CRAWFORD was named Sports Illustrated’s Prospect of the Year and in 2014 TERENCE CRAWFORD was voted as Fighter of the Year by both ESPN and the Boxing Writers Association of America; and

WHEREAS, TERENCE CRAWFORD has compiled an exemplary professional record of 31.0 record, including victories over four World Champions, Ricky Burns, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Viktor Postol and John Molina Jr.,; and

WHEREAS, TERENCE CRAWFORD has unified the championships of the WBO and the WBC; and

WHEREAS, TERENCE CRAWFORD has conducted his campaign with exemplary boxing skill, character and sportsmanship. TERENCE CRAWFORD has been the recipient of the WBO Gordon Volkman Award for exemplary community service, he has served actively for the B & B (Bud and Brian) Boxing Academy as a haven for troubled youths in his home city Omaha and he also promotes several anti-bullying initiatives. Additionally, he has embarked on charitable missions to Rwanda and Uganda, where he has helped build houses for victims of genocide; and

WHEREAS, the World Championship Committee has recommended to the Executive Board of the World Boxing Organization that TERENCE CRAWFORD be designated as a World Boxing Organization Super Champion; and

NOW THEREFORE, it is unanimously resolved by the Executive Board of the World Boxing Organization that:

TERENCE CRAWFORD is hereby designated as a World Boxing Organization Super Champion pursuant to Article 14 of the World Boxing Organization’s Regulations of World Championship Contests with all of the privileges and responsibilities attendant to that status.

Dated this 18th day of August, 2017

WORLD BOXING ORGANIZATION

By: Francisco Valcarcel, WBO President

And by Luis Batista Salas, Chairman of the WBO World Championship Committee