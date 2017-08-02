WBA moving headquarters to Medellin?

By Gabriel F. Cordero

A source has revealed to Fightnews.com® that WBA Headquarters, located in Panama City, could be moving to Medellin, Colombia. The organization has been based in several countries, most recently in Panama, where it moved in 2007 from Venezuela due to the socio-political situation there. Through its renowned “WBA KO Drugs,” program, the WBA has played a key role in the development of boxing in Panama and many other countries in Central America and South America with world champions hailing from Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Peru among others. Still just a rumor at this point, the situation is expected to be addressed next Tuesday.