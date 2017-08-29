August 29, 2017

Undefeated feathers clash in IBF eliminator

Featherweight Josh Warrington (25-0, 5 KOs) will face undefeated Dane Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs) in a mandated final eliminator for the IBF featherweight world title at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on October 21. Local hero Warrington is within touching distance of forcing a dream World title showdown with bitter rival Lee Selby after the Welshman declined a substantial offer from Frank Warren to defend his crown against the current WBC International belt holder.

Josh Warrington: With Selby not taking a fight with me, it’s left me annoyed and even more hungry to produce a massive performance on October 21. You’re going to see the best ever version of Josh Warrington against Ceylan. Like I keep saying, the fight with Selby is the one I have always wanted, let’s see if he is still the champion when I’m the mandatory challenger.

Dennis Ceylan: My dream has always been to fight for a World title, and now, I’m only one fight away, and that gives me all the motivation I need to beat this guy. I wouldn’t have taken the fight if I wasn’t confident of winning. After I beat Josh, I’ll be ready for Lee Selby. I’m training hard and I will be at my very best on October 21.

