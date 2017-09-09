Toussaint, Lovett and Ryan Victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Middleweight prospect David Toussaint (12-0-0) won a six round technical decision over Liam Hutchinson (11-5-1) in a scheduled ten round bout to capture the vacant Australian 160 pound title at the Hellenic Club in Woden, Canberra, ACT on Friday.Toussaint was coming off an eight round split decision win over Shane Mosley Jr on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn promotion in July. Former IBF/WBA middleweight champion Daniel Geale has predicted Toussaint will be a future world champ. He is promoted by Dean Lonergan who co-promotes Jeff Horn

In other action, light heavyweight Steve Lovett (16-2-0) stopped Aswin Cabuy (19-63-4)in the second round of a scheduled six. Lovett was based in the USA since 2014 and scored nine wins losing two with one no contest. He was coming off a four round stoppage loss to Lionel Thompson in the USA in February.

Also, middleweight Wade Ryan (14-5-0) outpointed Felipe Ferreria (6-3-0) over six rounds to set up a bout with hot prospect Tim Tszyu (6-0-0) at Star City Casino on October 22nd. Ryan is the ultimate road warrior and will be the toughest test of Tszyu’s professional career.

Promoter Nick Boutzos