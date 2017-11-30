All Star Boxing inks Antonio “Toño” Moran

All Star Boxing, Inc has added a new wave of talent to its roster this week by announcing the signing of prospect Antonio “Toño” Moran to a multi-year contract. Moran, a young fighter who is coming off an impressive win in the Telemundo Fall Series, is knocking on the door of a world title opportunity as early as the first quarter of 2018.

Standing at 6 Feet 1 Inch Moran, a lengthy lightweight who compiled a 90-10 record in the amateurs, has become a very polished fighter in his young pro career under the guidance of Cuban trainer now residing in Mexico City, Miguel Angel Baro.

Antonio “Toño” Moran (23-2 16KO’s) is currently ranked WBO #11 and Latino Lightweight Title Holder of the organization, he is coming off three impressive knockouts on Telemundo. Moran had an excellent 2017 in his hometown of Mexico City, Mexico were he seems nearly unbeatable, He knocked out Richard Zamora in 1 round. Later he reappeared in the Summer Series with a 6th round stoppage win of Guadalupe Rosales and finally closed out the year with a 2nd Round Knockout over Salvador Briseño in Telemundo’s Mexico City Finale. During the week of his last fight, WBO Lightweight World Champion Terry “Turbo” Flanagan decided to Vacate his belt and move up to super lightweight leaving Moran as a frontrunner to contest the title. Moran looks to invade the U.S. in Telemundo’s 2018 Premier.

“Toño Moran had a few words on his new signing with All Star Boxing, He stated “I am Very Happy with the way Tutico Zabala has taken my career to this point” he added “Fighting in my hometown of Mexico City has been great for me but now i am ready to conquer the U.S. and live my childhood dream of becoming World Champion”.

President and Owner of All Star Boxing, INC Felix “Tutico” Zabala is looking forward to a great 2018 with the new signing to his company and believes he will become World Champion in the near future.