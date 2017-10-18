WBC champ Srisaket inspires Thai students

By Damrong Simakajornboon

Photos: Maj.Gen.Pongsuk Ma-in

WBC Superfly king Srisaket Sor Rungvisai impressively made an excellent public appearance outside the ring during his visit to the Boxing Boot Camp 2017 for Thailand Deep-South students on last Saturday at Army Stadium Viphavadi, Bangkok, Thailand. This boxing boot camp has held during September 28-October 18 by Ministry of Education, Royal Thai Army and Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, for developing and enhancing Boxing and Muaythai Skills for Thai students from southern border provinces of Thailand (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwas, Songkla and Satun Provinces). The training has been proceeded by famous Thai instructors such as Somrot Kamsing (Muaythai multi-title holder and Olympic 1996 quarter finalist) , Tong Taweekoon (former Thai national amateur boxing Head Coach), Master Amnart Pooksrisuk, and directed by Maj.Gen.Pongsuk Ma-in.

During 2 hours of visit, Srisaket presented gifts, gave his autograph, and personally took picture with each student one by one. Then, the highlight was Srisaket’s speech to inspire these youths, which he described that he came from a poor family of a remote village in Srisaket province (about 600 km. from Bangkok). He migrated to Bangkok to seek his better life and started earning his life as a rag picker, then a janitor and also a security guard of a shopping center. He

spent his free time in training and competing in boxing and Muaythai as a part time job. The chance has come to him when Nakornloung inked him and he never blows it. He trained very hard and reached his first success when he defeated Japanese Yota Sato to win the WBC superfly crown. Although he later lost the title to Carlos Cuadras but he never surrender. He doubled his hard training which rendered him to regain the WBC crown by defeating former P4P no.1 Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez twice. Thus, he suggested all students that we must work hard, keep discipline, make full attempt on our work and never give up, and finally we will accomplish our target. Srisaket also added that he was confident that all students here will earn their life wisely, properly and correctly. In addition, he trusted some of these students will become a great world champion, same as him.

Boxing boot camp 2017 is an activity of Sport Education Program for Thailand Deep-South students, initiated by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, which its objective is to provide specific education to local sport talent youth people. Gen.Surachet Chaiwong, deputy minister of

Education, revealed he believed that sports will help prevent them from being misled by harmful influences, such as drugs, vices, and taking part in violence. Moreover, sports will help promote unity and a sense of sportsmanship, in addition to good health. Also, this sport education program will make more equality of education between local students here and the others regions of Thailand. After 2-year of project launching, famous Thai Suan Disit Poll reported that more than 85% of representative sample are satisfied to this project.

Also, Mr.Surachart Pisitwutthinan, Srisaket’s manager, exposed after the activity, as “Superfly II” has almost been confirmed to promote on February 24 in California, so it is no gab to promote a voluntary defense for Srisaket. Now, he is planning on Srisaket coming back to the gym and starting his hard training from November.