Undercard Results from Schwerin, Germany

In a WSBB super middleweight substitute fight, former WBA interim beltholder Vincent Feigenbutz (27-2, 24 KOs) scored an eleventh round KO over Gaston Alejandro Vega (27-12-2, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Sport-und- Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany. Time was 2:36. Feigenbutz is rated WBA #4, IBF #7 and WBO #14.

WBO #8 cruiserweight Artur Mann (12-0, 7 KOs) survived a six-rounder with Isossa Mondo (7-13, 3 KOs). Mondo dropped Mann with a body shot in round five, but then let him off the hook. Mondo hurt Mann to the body again in round six. No scores were announced.

IBF #10 cruiserweight Micki Nelson (24-1, 15 KOs) halted Taras Oleksiyenko (8-4, 7 KOs) in round seven.

2016 Olympic Bronze super heavyweight medalist Filip Hrgovic (2-0, 2 KOs) annihilated Pavel “Pablo” Sour (6-1, 5 KOs) in the first round.

Middleweights Abdul Khattab (15-2-1, 4 KOs) and Ronny Mittag (30-2-2, 15 KOs) battles to an eight round draw. Scores were 76-76 across the board. Mittag is rated IBF #12.