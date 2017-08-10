August 10, 2017

Huerta, Chimpa victorious

Super featherweight Charles Huerta (20-5, 11 KOs) scored a eighth round technical split-decision over Miguel A. Gonzalez (20-3, 17 KOs) on Thursday night at the Belasco Theater in LA. Both fighters battled a tactical eight rounds. In round eight there was an accidental clash of heads which caused the doctor to stop the fight. Time was 0:32 seconds. Scores were 78-75, 77-76 for Huerta, 78-75 for Gonzalez.

Lightweight Christian ‘Chimpa’ Gonzalez (17-1, 15 KOs) scored a third round knockout over Daniel Perales (10-11-1, 5 KOs). Gonzalez controlled the action throughout the fight. In the third round Perales was knocked down by Gonzalez. Perales decided he had enough and stayed down.

Undefeated featherweight Francisco Esparza (6-0-1, 2 KOs) and Fernando Fuentes (12-7-1, 4 KOs) battled over six rounds, ending up in a majority draw. Scores were 58-56, 57-57, 57-57.

