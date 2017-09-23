Ramirez retains WBO 168lb title

WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (22-1, 18 KOs) on Friday night at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona. Ramirez dropped Hart in round two and then battered him from pillar to post. Hart managed to survive the round. Ramirez had another big round in round four, hurting Hart with big shots. Probably another 10-8 round. Hart showed some flashes of coming on in round eight. Hart landed some of his best punches in round eleven but didn’t follow up aggressively. Both landed big shots in a violent final round exchange. In the end, scores were 115-112, 115-112, 114-113.