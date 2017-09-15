Pinoy Pride 42: Melindo, Budler make weight

Milan Melindo 108 vs. Hekkie Budler 108

(IBF jr flyweight world title)

Note: Melindo first weighed in at 109.25, but made weight the second time he stepped on the scale.



John Riel Casimero 115 vs. Zorro Sultan 114.75

(IBF jr bantamweight eliminator)

Jason Pagara 146 vs. James Onyango 145

Arthur Villanueva 119 vs. Richie Mepranum 118.5

Kevin Jake Cataraja 114 vs. Wiljan Ugbaniel 114

Virgel Vitor 123 vs. Alvin Bais 120

Kenneth Gentallan 116 vs. Jeffrey Stella 115

Jeno Macapobre 111 vs. Mel Ando 112

Venue: Waterfront Hotel and Casino, Cebu City, Philippines

Promoter: ALA Promotions