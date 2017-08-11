Parker-fury undercard confirmed

Hennessy Sports has announced the undercard supporting the WBO heavyweight title showdown between Joe Parker and Hughie Fury on Saturday September 23rd at the Manchester Arena. In the chief support, British bantamweight beltholder Josh Wale defends his title against Don Broadhurst. Local lightweight Joe Murray meets Matty Fagan in an eliminator for the British belt. Peter McDonagh faces Shayne Singleton in a ten round super welterweight clash. Other notables include former WBO super welterweight title challenger Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly, Amir Khan’s 6-0 bantamweight brother Haroon Khan and heavyweight prospect Con Sheehan.