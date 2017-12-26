Parker excited about Tyson Fury return

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is looking forward to the return of former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who is expected to be back in action in April. “I’m excited he’s back,” Parker told Sky Sports. “He’s a character who brought a lot of interest to the division. He’s another great fighter and now that he’s back it will be a lot more exciting. There will be a lot more fights to be made … the heavyweight division is back!”

Parker’s trainer, Kevin Barry, is also thrilled with the Tyson’s return.

“It’s fantastic news, we are thrilled for Tyson,” Barry said. “He has been a great supporter of Joseph Parker and our team and we are excited about seeing him in the ring in 2018. He is going to be very, very hard for anyone to beat. He puts a lot of excitement and personality into the heavyweight division.”