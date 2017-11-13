Oscar says he would fight McGregor

Former world champion Oscar de la Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) just went on Dash Radio with a very special announcement to kick off the launch of Golden Boy Radio, and the Tattoo and the Crew show… He says he’s been secretly training, and is preparing to come out of retirement, specifically to fight MMA fighter Conor McGregor (0-1).

The 44-year-old Golden Boy, who last fought in 2008, stated “I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight…I’m calling him out. Two rounds!”