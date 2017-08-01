Moretti: Horn could face Crawford

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Top Rank Vice President Carl Moretti thinks newly crowned WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn could possibly defending the title against Terrance Crawford if Manny Pacquiao decides to retire from boxing to concentrate on his political career.

“Well, I don’t know right now [what will happen with Jeff Horn]. You got the rematch being discussed between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao, so depending on what happens with that decision, it could impact Crawford in some ways or it could not. If Manny decides to retire, then Jeff Horn could look at a fight with Terence Crawford if that made sense for everybody. But like anything else, it’s tough to predict now what’s going to be the case four months from now. You just have to play it out on every angle,” Moretti told On The Ropes Boxing Radio.