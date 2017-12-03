Miguel Cotto/Sadam Ali Post Fight Comments

Miguel Cotto: “Feeling good. Feeling good with the performance. Something happened to my left bicep, seventh round. I don’t want to make excuses, Sadam won the fight. It is my last fight. I am good, and I want to be happy in my home with my family.

“Thank you for all the fans, I am proud to call MSG my second home. I had the opportunity to provide the best for my family because of the sport.”

* * *

Sadam Ali: “I worked hard for it. I took advantage of this fight, and I made sure to make it count. I want to Thank God, and also thank Team Cotto, They could have taken an easier fight if they wanted to.

“I had him hurt here or there in the first couple of rounds. I knew I had to do something, or he would have dug in. By the 11th, I thought the fight was close. Whatever GBP has next, I’ll take it. Good things happen to good people. I have been training since I was 8 years old, and I am glad I got this win at MSG, in my hometown.”