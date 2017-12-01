Luis Ortiz OK’d for WBC bouts

The WBC has ruled that heavyweight Luis Ortiz may again compete in WBC-sanctioned events. Ortiz was suspended and fined $25,000 after testing positive for banned substances prior to a cancelled fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The problem was Ortiz never disclosed to VADA that he was taking medication for high blood pressure. He will continue to be tested based on a specifically designed testing protocol in the future and be reinserted into the WBC ratings in a position consistent with the recommendation of the WBC Ratings Committee.

The official ruling:

WBC FINAL RULING REGARDING LUIS ORTIZ

ISSUED BY WBC BOARD OF GOVERNORS

I. BACKGROUND

Luis Ortiz enrolled in the WBC Clean Boxing Program’s (“CBP”) out-of-competition anti-doping testing by virtue of being rated in the top 15 in the Heavyweight division of the WBC world ratings.

On September 28, 2017, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) reported to the WBC that Mr. Ortiz’ “A” sample taken on September 22, 2017, yielded adverse analytical findings for Chlorithiazide and Hydroclorothiazide (the “Finding”).

II. WBC PRIOR RULING

On October 4, 2017, the WBC Board of Governors issued the following Emergency Ruling:

1. Mr. Ortiz’: (1) Finding; (2) failure to disclose ingesting the Medicament in his enrollment TUE: and (3) failure to disclose ingesting the Medication in the sample collection form, constituted three violations of the WBC CBP’s Protocol;

2. Assessing Mr. Ortiz a fine of $ 25,000;

3. Ordering Mr. Ortiz to undertake a complete physical examination protocol the WBC Medical Advisory Committee designed performed by a licensed physician(s) the WBC pre-approved;

4. Instructing VADA, pursuant to the WBC CBP, to design a specific random testing protocol for Mr. Ortiz to commence as soon as feasible after the emergency ruling and shall continue for six-months thereafter, or up to the date of his next fight, whichever time is longer; and

5. Withdrawing its previously issued sanction for his scheduled bout against WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder.

III. WBC FINAL RULING

1. Pursuant to the WBC Prior Ruling, Mr. Ortiz underwent the following medical examinations as ordered and arranged by the WBC Medical Advisory Committee Chairman Dr. Paul Wallace.

a. Magnetic Resonance Angiogram (MRA) of Brain;

b. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of brain without contrast;

c. Electrocardiogram (EKG);

d. Exercise stress echocardiogram provided both myocardial perfusion and echocardiographic structural assessment;

e. Formal neurocognitive testing, with a notation of any deterioration from the baseline (first) assessment;

f. Blood work including a complete blood count (CBC) and complete metabolic panel (CMET) which includes hepatic tests, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine and glucose; and

g. Ophthalmologic eye exam with pupil dilation and retinal examination.

2. Dr. Wallace reviewed the results of all the medical examinations, each one of which were completely normal and revealed no ongoing adverse health condition whatsoever.

3. Dr. Wallace also examined Mr. Ortiz` medical history and confirmed the medical justification for Mr. Ortiz to ingest a blood pressure medication which eventually resulted in Mr. Ortiz’ adverse finding.

4. The WBC Board of Governors hereby ratifies the Prior Ruling’s finding that Mr. Ortiz` failure to disclose his ingestion of prescribed high blood medication constitutes a violation of the WBC CBP Protocol, and confirms the $25,000 USD fine.

5. In light of the information set forth above, however, the WBC concludes that the evidence available to the WBC supports a finding that Mr. Ortiz’ ingestion of high blood pressure medication was directed to the treatment of an ongoing medical condition. Therefore, Mr. Ortiz will continue to be tested based on a specifically designed testing protocol. As of the date of this ruling, Mr. Ortiz is available to compete in WBC-sanctioned events, and shall be confirmed in the WBC ratings in a position consistent with the recommendation of the WBC Ratings Committee.