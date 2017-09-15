Lomachenko-Rigondeaux is on for Dec 9

Top Rank has confirmed that Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will meet December 9 in a clash of unbeaten two-time Olympic champions. The fight will be for Lomachenko’s WBO super featherweight world title and take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. ESPN will televise.

Vasyl Lomachenko: We are giving the fans what they want.

Guillermo Rigondeaux: Lomachenko didn’t take the easy way out like some cowards in boxing.

Bob Arum: Matching Lomachenko and Rigondeaux, each winners of two gold medals, is a milestone in my career.