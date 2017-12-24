Inoue’s challenger Boyeaux arrives in Japan

Report, Photo by Joe Koizumi

French challenger to WBO 115-pound champ Naoya “Monster” Inoue, Yoan Boyeaux (41-4, 26 KOs) arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. They will square off in Yokohama on December 30.



Accompanied by his wife Vanessa, Boyeaux (pronounced Bo-y-yaw) said at the Narita airport, “I know Inoue is a good champion, but wish to win the belt from him either by a decision or by a knockout. I have been training hard to win this fight and am in good shape without doubt.”

The Frenchman, unbeaten for almost six years since his last defeat in January 2012, looked three inches taller than the champ, and may try to utilize his advantageous height and reach against The Monster. It will take place at the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium.