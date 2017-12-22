IBF #8 Dimitrenko held to draw by late sub

IBF #8 heavyweight Alexander Dimitrenko (40-3-1, 26 KOs) was held to a ten round draw by late sub Miljan Rovcanin (18-0-1, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Edel-Optics.de Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Rovcanin stepped in for Adnan Redzovic and gave the 6’8 Dimitrenko headaches all night with his aggressive (dirty) tactics. Scores were 96-90 for Dimitrenko, 94-92 for Rovcanin and 93-93. Both fighters were deducted points.

Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian Formella (17-0, 8 KOs) handed Karlo Tabaghua (18-11, 13 KOs) his eighth straight loss. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72 after eight rounds.

Unbeaten super lightweight Fatih Keles (10-0-1, 5 KOs) once again had all he could handle with journeyman Renald Garrido (19-18-2, 3 KOs). Keles won a majority nod by scores of 96-94, 97-93 and 95-95. They previously fought to a draw.