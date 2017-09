By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The name of Gary “Hellraiser” Corcoran has apparently moved to the top of the list as WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn’s opponent in November. Corcoran is (17-1, 7 KOs) and is currently rated WBO #11. According to Daily Telegraph, Corcoran is the frontrunner ahead of #10 Ray Robinson, #3 Bradley Skeete and #8 Luciano Veron. Skeete was considered the favourite to get the fight last week. Stay tuned.