Horn aims to beat Corcoran convincingly

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn finds it hard to understand why he is not regarded as one of the best in his division, especially after defeating one of the greatest boxers of all time in Manny Pacquiao last July.

“The recount (against Pacquiao ) and things from last time really doesn’t bother me,” said Horn to the Gold Coast Bulletin. “I know there’s always going to be two sides and there’s going to be people saying I won and people saying I didn’t. I’ve just got to ignore all that, train hard and get ready for my next opponent who says he’s coming to take my belt.”

Horn is concentrating on his December 13 defense against WBO #10 Gary Corcoran in Brisbane.

“I’ve got to make this fight convincing. Corcoran, even though he’s tough and sometimes you can’t get those guys out of there, you’ve got to get the win.”