Hearn: A 65%-35% split is NOT happening

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker could be defending the championship against former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne now that negotiations for a unification bout against WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has stalled. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has stated he will not be paying Parker the 35% of the revenue stream that was demanded by David Higgins for a Parker-Joshua bout.

“There is a deal there to be done with Joseph Parker, which makes him a lot of money,” said Hearn. “A win gives him a massive eight-digit payday for the next one. If they really think they can knock out Anthony Joshua, they should take the fight…It’s not a million miles away, but it’s not happening at 65-35.”