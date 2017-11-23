November 23, 2017

Hearn: A 65%-35% split is NOT happening

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker could be defending the championship against former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne now that negotiations for a unification bout against WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has stalled. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has stated he will not be paying Parker the 35% of the revenue stream that was demanded by David Higgins for a Parker-Joshua bout.

“There is a deal there to be done with Joseph Parker, which makes him a lot of money,” said Hearn. “A win gives him a massive eight-digit payday for the next one. If they really think they can knock out Anthony Joshua, they should take the fight…It’s not a million miles away, but it’s not happening at 65-35.”

World Boxing Super Series Update
WBO champ Kimura to defend against Igarashi
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.