HBO prepping special for Cotto finale

HBO Sports will take a deep dive into the career of sure-fire Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto as he prepares to make one last ring appearance next month against former U.S. Olympian Sadam Ali. Miguel Cotto: A Retrospective debuts Saturday, November 25 following a live HBO boxing tripleheader.

HBO Sports production cameras visit Cotto as well as family members in Puerto Rico to tell his backstory — both personal and professional – as he trains for the final time in Hollywood, CA under the guidance of Freddie Roach. The Caguas, Puerto Rico native will also sit with Jim Lampley for a retrospective on his accomplishments.