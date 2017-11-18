HBO Latino picks up Shafikov-Alvarado

Boxing fans will be treated to a clash on HBO Latino beginning at 1:05 a.m. ET/PT (tape delayed) or immediately following live HBO telecast in addition to the previously announced HBO Boxing After Dark tripleheader on December 9 from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured on the HBO Latino Boxing telecast in a ten-round junior lightweight contest, two-time world title challenger Denis Shafikov, (38-3-1, 20 KOs), of Miass, Russia now fighting out of Big Bear Lake, California will face-off against Managua, Nicaragua native Rene Alvarado (27-8-0, 19 KOs).

The previously announced HBO Boxing After Dark tripleheader features Orlando “Siri” Salido vs. Miguel “Mickey” Roman for the vacant WBC interim junior lightweight title, Tevin “American Idol” Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF junior lightweight world title, and former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas takes on Stephen “Swifty” Smith.