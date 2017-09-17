Undefeated WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) wants a rematch with Mexican boxing icon Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs). That bout would likely take place in May or September of 2018.

Gennady Golovkin: “Of course I want the rematch. Real Mexican style fighters do not run from best fight, from history fight.”

Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez: “To paraphrase Gennady, this was a big drama score. Gennady and Canelo treated us to a great event. It’s a shame they didn’t get the definitive result they deserved. It was a close fight. I thought Gennady won. You don’t win fights backing up all night.”

Tom Loeffler, Golovkin’s promoter: “There is no question that Gennady won the fight. Because the world was watching and the media was covering, this time, what happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas. Saturday’s HBO replay will show that. There are no issues to doing a rematch. I just hope it takes Canelo and Golden Boy less time to do it than it did to make this fight. Enough drama, let’s get them back into the ring. Gennady is a true champion. He runs from no one.”