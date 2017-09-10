Gavronski TKOs Vera at The Boat

Super middleweight Mike Gavronski’s stellar 2017 campaign continued with what could have been his most impressive performance to date. Gavronski defeated Bryan Vera by sixth-round TKO in the main event of Battle at the Boat 112 at the Emerald Queen Casino at Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday to notch his fourth consecutive victory.

Gavronski opened up a significant cut above Vera’s right eye midway through the second round as he controlled the fight’s flow from the opening bell.

After backing Vera into the ropes with a barrage of punches in the sixth round, Gavronski delivered a left which sent Vera down to one knee. The referee started to initiate a count, but soon waved off the contest 2 minutes, 21 seconds into the round.

Gavronski improved to 24-2-1 with 15 KOs with the victory. Vera fell to 26-12.