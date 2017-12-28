Fight of the Year: Joshua-Klitschko

In front of 90,000 screaming fans at London’s Wembley Stadium in April, world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated former champion Wladimir Klitschko by eleventh round KO in a clash for both the WBA and IBF titles. In Klitschko, Joshua was facing by far his most dangerous opponent to date. The 41-year-old Wlad was determined to redeem himself after a terrible performance against Tyson Fury 18 months earlier.

It was a battle for the ages as Joshua dropped Klitschko in round five, only to be floored himself in round six. Joshua eventually regrouped himself and floored Klitschko twice in round eleven to end it.

Wlad had a rematch clause, but there was no return fight. The longtime former champ opted to retire instead.