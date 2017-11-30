Centenary of Boxing in Panama Weights

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (5-0, 4 KOs), hit the scale on 115 pounds and his opponent, Dominican warrior Jonathan “El Agua” Arias (17-13, 15 KOs) weighed 114, for their 8 rounds clash which heads the 5 fights boxing card organized by the Professional Boxing Commission of Panama to commemorate its centenary on Thursday night at Sheraton Hotel in Panama City.

Leosdan Nuñez 115 vs Jonathan Arias 114

Alvin Cedeño 143 vs William Vargas 137.5

Abelardo Gonzalez 143.5 vs Ariel Bethancourt 147

Kelvin Pineda 143.25 vs Eliecer Tenorio 140

Francisco Pachay 118 vs Henry Arrieta 116.25

TV: peleandopanama.com