In a clash between former world bantamweight champions, Paul Butler (25-1, 13 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Stuart Hall (21-6-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Butler outboxed Hall to win by wide scores of 117-111, 118-110, 118-110. Butler previously took the IBF bantamweight world title from Hall via split decision back in 2014.