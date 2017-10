Undisputed female welterweight world champion Cecilia Braekhus (32-0, 9 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Mikaela Lauren (29-5, 13 KOs) to retain her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts on Saturday night at the Oslofjord Convention Center in Stokke, Norway. Braekhus previously stopped Lauren in 2010.