Boxing Results from Indio, Calif

By David Robinett at ringside

Super flyweight Ricardo Sandoval (8-1, 7 KOs) earned a decision victory for the first time in his career, going six rounds to beat Antonio Rodriguez (8-18-1, 5 KOs) by scores of 59-55, 60-54, 60-54 in a bout that was closer than the scores indicated. Sandoval’s record coming into the fight was somewhat misleading, with his seven prior wins coming against competition with a cumulative 3-44-3 record, and his lone loss coming against his only opponent with a winning record. Nevertheless, Sandoval had enough to get by Rodriguez, outworking his game opponent and landing the more effective punches, particularly with his right hand.

Super lightweight Jonathan Navarro (11-0, 6 KOs) won a hard-earned eight round unanimous decision over game Angel Sarinana (7-7-2, 3 KOs), by scores of 79-72, 80-71, 80-71. Sarinana came in as one of those opponents with little power who usually gets knocked out, but he brought his “A” game to this bout, forcing Navarro to work hard for nearly every round. Navarro looked like he would roll early on, knocking Sarinana down with a right hand just before the bell to end round one. Navarro also ripped punches to the body early and often, which seemed like it would pay off in the later rounds, but Sarinana never went away, loading up with both hands in a defiant attempt to show he was not intimidated. Despite Sarinana’s best efforts, Navarro still landed the harder, more accurate punches and was rightly awarded the clear decision.

In the opening bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, undefeated super welterweight Marvin Cabrera (5-0, 4 KOs) got a pass from the judges, earning an unfairly wide six-round unanimous decision over upset specialist Esau Herrera (19-9-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 60-54 for a fight that seemed much closer. Herrera, whose last two wins came over undefeated fighters, was fighting for the first time since 2014 but he was the more active fighter through most of the fight, coming forward with both hands, while Cabrera was content to pick his spots and tag Herrera with short punches coming in. Ultimately the judges favored Cabrera’s counterpunching and accuracy over Herrera’s activity.