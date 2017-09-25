Bivol-Broadhurst set for Nov 4

WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol faces Australian Trent Broadhurst for the vacant full belt on November 4 at the Salle Médecin in the Casino de Monte-Carlo in a bout that will be televised in the U.S. on HBO Boxing After Dark. The title became vacant when Badou Jack relinquished the belt, plus super champion Andre Ward retired.

The show also features the rematch between Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis for McDonnell’s WBA bantamweight title, plus former champ Scott Quigg faces Oleg Yefimovich in an eliminator for the WBA featherweight title and heavyweight Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora challenges Agit Kabayel for the European belt.