November 7, 2017

Big Baby aims to back up boasts in the ring

The most interesting fight this weekend could be the heavyweight clash between unbeaten Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (19-0-1, 17 KOs) and former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) Saturday night on HBO. As usual, the outspoken “Big Baby” is talking up a storm. “Wach is just going to be another guy that I am going to crush,” says Miller. “Come November 11 everyone is going to know what I’m capable of doing. I am bringing a whole different kind of Big Baby, a whole different kind of animal, a whole different kind of look.

“I always beat people on Plan A – I don’t even have to go to Plan B but I am going to pull tricks out of the hat so I can show people what a real heavyweight looks like with the skills I have. Nobody moves like me in the heavyweight division. My ring IQ is definitely unbeatable and on November 11 you are going to see a different style of Big Baby and it’s going to be fun…I am the Big Baby, but I am going to give him the pacifier and put him in the crib!”

