Big Baby aims to back up boasts in the ring

The most interesting fight this weekend could be the heavyweight clash between unbeaten Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (19-0-1, 17 KOs) and former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (33-2, 17 KOs) Saturday night on HBO. As usual, the outspoken “Big Baby” is talking up a storm. “Wach is just going to be another guy that I am going to crush,” says Miller. “Come November 11 everyone is going to know what I’m capable of doing. I am bringing a whole different kind of Big Baby, a whole different kind of animal, a whole different kind of look.

“I always beat people on Plan A – I don’t even have to go to Plan B but I am going to pull tricks out of the hat so I can show people what a real heavyweight looks like with the skills I have. Nobody moves like me in the heavyweight division. My ring IQ is definitely unbeatable and on November 11 you are going to see a different style of Big Baby and it’s going to be fun…I am the Big Baby, but I am going to give him the pacifier and put him in the crib!”