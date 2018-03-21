Women In Boxing: Against All Odds

“It’s our time to shine,” says Christine Hammer, the current undefeated WBC, WBO Unified Middleweight champion. Women’s boxing has traversed a long road to get here and still has a long way yet to go. Hammer, a 22-0, 10 KOs, WBO, WBC and WBF champion, is one boxer who understands this long and difficult road well. She was born on August 16, 1990 in Novodolinka, Kazakhstan. She relocated to Sontra, Germany, with her parents, in 1991. Hammer showed an affinity for boxing and more. Read the full story