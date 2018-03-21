Avni Yildirim sparring with “Canelo” Alvarez in L.A.

WBC International super middleweight champion Avni Yildirim has traveled from Turkey all the way to Los Angeles to help Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to get in shape for his rematch with Gennady Golovkin which will take place on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

Yildirim made the trip to the United States only two weeks after his unanimous decision win over veteran Derek Edwards.

“When I heard that a great fighter like Canelo wants me in his camp I immediately confirmed and jumped on the next plane”, says Yildirim. “It is an honor for me to work with him and the experience will surely help me on my way to the World Championship.”

Yildirim is currently ranked no. 6 in the WBC ratings and hopes to get a shot at title holder David Benavidez rather sooner than later. “I always said that my goal is to win the Green and Gold belt”, states Yildirim. “And I will not let anybody or anything get in my way.”

The 26-year-old Turk was already close to securing a title shot before entering the World Boxing Super Series where he suffered his first career loss by the hands of Chris Eubank jr. in October 2017. “I made some stupid mistakes in the Eubank fight which I will certainly not make again”, says Yildirim. “But that experience only made me stronger.”