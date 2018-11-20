For the first time, Showtime is offering viewers the opportunity to purchase the Wilder-Fury PPV directly through the Showtime app. Subscribers and non-subscribers will be able to purchase the live stream via the app on Apple mobile and AppleTV (4th Generation) devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Android phones and tablets and directly on Showtime.com for $74.99 or through cable, DBS, telco and streaming providers nationwide. Wilder-Fury will also be available through Fathom Events in movie theaters and at select bars and restaurants nationwide. Showtime will continue to roll out PPV capabilities on additional streaming devices in time for the Pacquiao-Broner PPV on January 19.