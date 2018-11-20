Unbeaten super middleweight Vijender Singh, a three-time India Olympian and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist has signed a multi-year agreement with Top Rank. Singh (10-0, 7 KOs), who has fought all but one of his professional bouts in India and England, will make his debut under the Top Rank banner in early 2019.

Top Rank has also signed welterweight Vikas “The Indian Tank” Krishan to a multi-year promotional pact. Krishan, an Olympian in 2012 and 2016, is scheduled to make his professional debut on Jan. 18, 2019 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.