WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale continued their war of words and further escalated their longstanding feud at the final press conference Thursday ahead of their showdown this Saturday live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Deontay Wilder: “These fighters always get into great shape and think they have the game plan to beat me. They think they’re going to catch me. It’s not going to work. Nothing this guy has prepared for is going to work.

“I’ve trained harder than I’ve ever trained. He’s got me inspired like I was against Bermane Stiverne. I want to hurt Breazeale so bad. I’m going to keep my composure until that time comes Saturday night. I don’t believe Breazeale when he speaks. I’ve been in this game for a very long time. Someone like him is not going to beat me. The closest he’s going to get to this belt is in his dreams.

“My actions are going to speak louder than my words. I am the best. I am the chosen one. He can say what he wants. It’s going to be a great fight for as long as it lasts. I’m going to bring the pain. Saturday night, everyone is in for a treat.”

Dominic Breazeale: “I’m excited to be back and get another knockout win. Getting that WBC belt is everything to me. This is my Super Bowl. Victory for me on Saturday is everything. Wilder doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into. He’s in for a fight. He better be confident in his abilities, because Saturday night, he’s going to be in the toughest fight of his life.

“I’m going to beat Deontay so bad that he’s not going to ever want to lace up the gloves again. Sports are 80% mental. When I’m done with him, the mental aspect is going to be beat out of him…None of Deontay’s words affect me at all. He’s going to keep barking and I’m just going to keep waiting. I’m going to quiet him down on Saturday night.”

* * *

Also featured at the final press conference were WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. and former world champion Kiko Martinez, who meet in a 12-round bout for Russell’s world title.



Gary Russell Jr. “I’m hungry and ready. Anyone that I step in the ring with is standing in the way of my goals. Anyone trying to stop me, is in a dangerous position. We’re going to try to control the pace of the fight with my jab. I don’t think he’s going to get past the jab. He’s going to try to get rough and physical. My plan is to make the adjustments that I need to get this win.

“No one in this division wants to step in the ring with me. They know the speed and power and abilities that I bring every time I step into the ring.”

Kiko Martinez: “I think my experience is superior. He thinks I’m only a pressure fighter, but he hasn’t seen me box the way I’m going to box him on Saturday…I hope that Russell doesn’t take me lightly because I still have a lot of abilities left. It’s going to be a great fight for as long as it lasts.”