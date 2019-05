IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey (28-2, 25 KOs) will defend his belt against former WBO lightweight champ Ray Beltran (36-8-1, 22 KOs) on June 28 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated Dominican puncher Carlos “Caballo Bronco” Adames (17-0, 14 KOs) will defend his NABO and NABF 154-pound belts against Patrick Day (17-2-1, 6 KOs). Commey-Beltran and Adames-Day will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.