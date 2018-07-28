WBC #1, WBO #2, WB #7 Dillian Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs) scored an exciting twelve round unanimous decision over former World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (24-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena, London, England.

Parker started out aggressively and outboxed Whyte in round one. Parker went down after a head clash in round two, and referee Ian Jon Lewis called it a knockdown. Parker continued to box while Whyte threw power punches. Whyte starting to land more often and rough up Parker midway. Whyte dropped Parker in round nine with a big left hook.

Parker came on strong in rounds eleven and twelve, dropping Whyte late in round twelve. Whyte made it to his feet then tied up Parker until the final bell. Scores were 113-112, 115-110, 114-111.