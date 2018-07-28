In a heavyweight brawl for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) International heavyweight title, WBC #11 Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round KO over IBF #6 Carlos Takam (35-5-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena, London, England. It was toe-to-toe until Chisora dropped Takam twice in round eight to win it. Time was 1:01.

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn commended Chisora for fighting in spite of a shoulder injury. Chisora revealed that he didn’t really have an injury and was simply squeezing Eddie for more money.

WBA/IBF female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (10-0, 5 KOs) retained her belts with a third round TKO over Kimberly Connor (13-4-2, 5 KOs). A barrage of punches from Taylor prompted a referee’s stoppage.

Other Results:

Conor Benn W10 Cedrick Peynaud (welterweight)

Joshua Buatsi TKO1 Andrejs Pokumeiko (light heavyweight)

David Allen KO4 Nick Webb (heavyweight)

Anthony Fowler KO6 Craig O’Brien (super welterweight)