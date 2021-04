Weights from Philadelphia Weights for Saturday’s Jeter Promotions day-night doubleheader at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Evening card (7:30 PM 1st Bell)

Daniel Gonzalez 147.5 – Evencii Dixon 149.7

Brandon Chambers 125.6 – Jonathan Gray 125.5

Colby Madison 235.3 – Antwaun Tubbs 231.2

Evan Harker 135.7 – Josh Clark 138.1

Jaqeem Hutcherson 121.6 – Jeffrey Williams 118.1

Ray Cuadrado 132.4 – Alexis Chavarria 133.5

Christopher Brooker 168.9 – Damion Hill 164 Afternoon Card (3 PM ET 1st Bell)

Victor Williams 151.9 – Leonidis Fowlkes 153,2

Stephon Morris 158.1 – Dewayne Williams 160.5

Mike Lee 142.6 – Roy McGill 139.4

Jahvel Joseph 165.5 – Carl Murphy 174.5

Steve Moore 143.4 – Phillip Davis 142.3

Willie Anderson 123.3 – John Leonardo 126.1

Nick Vitone 143.8 – Matt Gaver 143.6 Promoter: Jeter Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena

Tickets are sold out for both shows

Streams: Facebook Fight Night Live and Flo Sports

