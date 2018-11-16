Anvar Yunusov 130 vs. Jose Salinas 130
Jonathan Torres 118.5 vs. Steven Lopez 116.5
Yeuri Andujar 123.5 vs. Haziz Self 119.5
Alejandro Jimenez 119.5 vs. Desmond Moore 120
Ricky Nuno 152.5 vs. Vincent Floyd 153.5
Kendall Cannida 175.5 vs. Travis Toledo 174
Christian Montano 188 vs. Paul Holley 192
Michael Coffie 277 vs. Jamal Woods 247
Joseph George 173.5 vs. Josue Obando 174
Venue: Sands Bethlehem Event Center
Promoter: Kings Promotions
1st bell: 7 PM
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now.