Anvar Yunusov 130 vs. Jose Salinas 130

Jonathan Torres 118.5 vs. Steven Lopez 116.5

Yeuri Andujar 123.5 vs. Haziz Self 119.5

Alejandro Jimenez 119.5 vs. Desmond Moore 120

Ricky Nuno 152.5 vs. Vincent Floyd 153.5

Kendall Cannida 175.5 vs. Travis Toledo 174

Christian Montano 188 vs. Paul Holley 192

Michael Coffie 277 vs. Jamal Woods 247

Joseph George 173.5 vs. Josue Obando 174

Venue: Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Promoter: Kings Promotions

1st bell: 7 PM

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now.