Light Heavyweight Alfonso “El Tigre” Lopez (28-3, 22 KOs) defends his American Boxing Organization (ABO) Intercontinental title against Milton “El Misil” Nunez (35-20, 31 KOs) on November 17th in the headline contest of “Texas Title Night” at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas. The hardcore Lopez has gone the distance with former champion Kelly Pavlik plus world title challenger Dyah Davis and is looking for another opportunity with a top contender.

In the co-main event, the all-action Monica “Fearless” Flores (5-3, 1 KO) goes toe-to-toe with Tania Serrano-Vargas (debut) in a flyweight matchup.

Also in action, the power-punching super bantamweight Armando Frausto (6-0, 5 KOs) goes against the Mexican veteran Jonathan Lecona-Ramos (17-23).

The Light Heavyweight Texas Title is at stake when Robert Silva (10-1, 7 KOs) encounters the upset minded Eric Abraham (4-3).

The undercard is loaded with four-rounders, including Ivan Vazquez (2-0, 2 KOs) battling Steven Ray Jones in a middleweight contest; Juan Velazquez makes his debut against Jamie Chester (0-3) in a lightweight bout; middleweights Roger Ibarra and Jaren Jones make their debut; Marc Perales (2-2) vs. Manuel Guerra (1-3) in a super flyweight bout; Adam Ealoms (3-15) against Michael Klekotta (1-3) in a jr middleweight clash; super flyweights Denzel Davis (0-1) and Saul Mendez (1-0) go at it; plus Christian Morris (0-1) goes head-to-head with John Vanmeter (0-4) in a jr lightweight matchup.

The doors open at 6p and the first bell is at 7p. Tickets start at $35 and are available by calling (936) 524-0311 or at the door. The Humble Civic Center is located at 8233 Will Clayton Parkway in Humble Texas. “Texas Title Night” is promoted by Chris Stalder of El Tigre Promotions.