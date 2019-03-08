By Gary “Digital” Williams

Here is the scale watch for the Jeter Promotions card that will take place on Friday, March 8th at Live! Casino in Hanover, MD:

Demond Nicholson 168.2 vs. Jessie Nicklow 166.2

(Maryland State Super Middleweight championship)

Jerry Forrest 233.6 vs. Grover Young 241

Donald Wallace 181.6 vs. Lawrence Blakey 165.4

(Wallace has to reweigh tomorrow)

Greg Outlaw 140.6 vs. Tyrone Crawley 140.2

Dante Cox 134.8 vs. Drayvontay Speed Rawls 131.6

Radzhab Butaev 150 vs. Lanardo Tyner 148.4

AJ Williams 166.8 vs. Dameron Kirby 171.2

Ebrima Jawara 125 vs. Malik Loften 126

Brendan Chambers 133.2 vs. Christopher Haney 135.6