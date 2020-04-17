WBC Talks continued with episode 17, but, this time with a very different theme, since the President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán had a one-on-one talk with the former WBC champion, Julio César Chávez Jr.

Linked from Los Angeles, California, Julio was delighted to be able to connect with boxing fans and especially to be able to talk with the top leader of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán who he considers to be part of his family.

Julio spoke how he is living this quarantine with his wife and family awaiting the birth of their new son.

He spends much of his time training in a special area that enabled, for him to stay busy. And enjoys quality time with his family.

An intimate talk where the minutes went faster than the wind, and where Julio did not hesitate to talk about the the spell when he unfortunately fell prey to drugs. And as he himself said, it was the darkest moment of his life, because that was when he doubted his abilities, and who he was.

Regretful of having dropped into this hell, today he feels free to be able to talk about it, as he is currently fully recovered and with a new approach to life where he is very clear that he wants to return to boxing.

The talk became even more emotional when Julio remembered beloved Don José, a very important figure for him who he considers to be a mentor and his second father.

“I was always a sticking my nose in Don José’s business when I was at his home,” he laughs, “I would go into his bedroom and we would talk about many things, he would help me, he would give me advice, it was incredible to be able to have that closeness, I loved him very much and he will be always a very important figure for boxing, Don José always cared for all of us in a genuine way and we have to thank him for that.”

Stories, emotional memories, Mauricio and Julio Jr. talked about the past, today and of course tomorrow.

We invite you to enjoy again this great talk that allowed us all to see a happy, motivated, inspired and full of projects Julio César Jr.

