The new WBC Channel on VIVE TV kicked off on Tuesday with a closed-door event in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.

In the main event, former world title challenger and WBC #5 bantamweight Alejandro “Peque” Santiago (23-2-2, 12 KOs) punished Erick “Lobito” Gonzalez (13-1-2, 7 KOs) for four rounds. Santiago dropped Gonzalez hard in round two, but couldn’t finish him. After two more rounds of punishment, Gonzalez didn’t come out for round five. Official time was :10 of round five.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Francisco “Chino” Lopez (12-0-1, 8 KOs) and Ivan Leon “Cachorro Canonerof” Benitez (14-4-1, 6 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 94-94, 96-92, 92-96. Lopez lost a point in round six for rabbit punching and another when a headbutt opened a gash on Benitez’s right eyelid in round eight.

Super featherweight Cristian “Lacandonsito” Cruz (14-5, 6 KOs), son of former IBF featherweight champion Cristóbal “Lacandón” Cruz, won by eight round unanimous decision over Francisco “El Rudo” Alarcon (10-5-2, 5 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.

In a clash between unbeaten flyweights, Bryan Luna (7-0, 3 KOs) took a six round majority decision over Jose Giovanny Pinedo (3-1) by scores of 58-57, 57-57, 59-55.

Super flyweight Danny Andujo (6-3, 2 KOs) outscored Felipe Ayon Dimas (1-2-1, 1 KO) over six by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 60-55.